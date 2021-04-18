Clever DeFi (CLVA) Market Cap Reaches $5.61 Million

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. During the last seven days, Clever DeFi has traded 28.5% lower against the US dollar. Clever DeFi has a market capitalization of $5.61 million and $170,512.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Clever DeFi coin can now be bought for $8.82 or 0.00016572 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.10 or 0.00064889 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.99 or 0.00279156 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.99 or 0.00702520 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00025586 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53,912.73 or 0.99673772 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $456.82 or 0.00844568 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Clever DeFi Coin Profile

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 638,063 coins and its circulating supply is 635,955 coins. Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi . The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA

Clever DeFi Coin Trading

