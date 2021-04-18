Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Takes $1.59 Million Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 86,186 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 143,913 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 17,741 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 11.6% in the first quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,731 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 123,222 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 491.7% during the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 64,435 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 53,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VOD opened at $18.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.94. The company has a market capitalization of $50.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VOD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

