Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,678,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,344 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,042,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,025,000 after buying an additional 909,839 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,862,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4,929.7% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 560,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,498,000 after buying an additional 549,018 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,344,000.

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $60.37 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $45.83 and a 52 week high of $60.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.81.

