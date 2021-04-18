Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Copart by 450.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,072,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,256,000 after buying an additional 3,332,772 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,847,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Copart by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,461,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,974,000 after purchasing an additional 707,892 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Copart by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,618,000 after purchasing an additional 494,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Copart by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,471,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $696,231,000 after purchasing an additional 471,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

In other news, Director James E. Meeks sold 2,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $235,717.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,139 shares in the company, valued at $235,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $8,607,533.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,861 shares in the company, valued at $8,607,533.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,012 shares of company stock worth $34,139,949 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CPRT shares. Stephens raised Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Northcoast Research raised Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Copart stock opened at $123.48 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $130.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $617.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.