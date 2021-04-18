Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $821,000 Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 5,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Richard L. Keyser sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.91, for a total value of $7,348,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,617,956.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Cho sold 337 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.98, for a total value of $167,145.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,851.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,535 shares of company stock worth $25,429,582 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Northcoast Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.67.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $513.49 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $192.42 and a 1 year high of $516.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $483.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $396.98. The firm has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 56.49 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

Read More: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.