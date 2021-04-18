Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,229,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $151,974,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $101,866,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,214,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $247,247,000 after purchasing an additional 439,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,237.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,333,000 after purchasing an additional 310,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $262.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $136.38 and a 1-year high of $260.57. The company has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LH. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.18.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.