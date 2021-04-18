Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Acquires 75 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,848 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 289.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,239 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,784,000 after buying an additional 20,992 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 7.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 55,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $12,690,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,847,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $1,054,417.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,701,401. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,119 shares of company stock worth $21,658,430. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CI opened at $252.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $237.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.10. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $255.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CI. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.65.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

