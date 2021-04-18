Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,600 Shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OUNZ. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $10,501,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 399.7% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 450,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after acquiring an additional 359,970 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 16,318.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 164,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 163,186 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,056,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 233.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 128,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 90,222 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust stock opened at $17.29 on Friday. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $16.30 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.83 and its 200-day moving average is $17.83.

