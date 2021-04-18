CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CleanSpark Inc. is a microgrid company. It provides energy software and control technology. The company offers intelligent energy monitoring and controls, microgrid design and engineering, microgrid consulting services and turn-key microgrid implementation services. It serves the commercial, industrial, military, agricultural and municipal, deployment sectors. CleanSpark Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CLSK. HC Wainwright raised their price target on CleanSpark from $24.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BTIG Research started coverage on CleanSpark in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ CLSK opened at $18.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $641.37 million, a PE ratio of -36.42 and a beta of 5.37. CleanSpark has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $42.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.72 and a 200-day moving average of $20.58.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 148.79% and a negative net margin of 232.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CleanSpark will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in CleanSpark during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in CleanSpark during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in CleanSpark by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CleanSpark during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in CleanSpark during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

