CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Short Interest Update

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 225,700 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the March 15th total of 315,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.5 days.
Shares of CHKGF traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $6.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,585. CK Asset has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.41.
