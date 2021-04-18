CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Short Interest Update

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 225,700 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the March 15th total of 315,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.5 days.

Shares of CHKGF traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $6.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,585. CK Asset has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.41.

Get CK Asset alerts:

About CK Asset

CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, and other properties; residential property investment and development; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operations.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for CK Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.