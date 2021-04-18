Civic Hits Market Capitalization of $364.54 Million (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. Over the last seven days, Civic has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Civic has a total market cap of $364.54 million and approximately $126.79 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civic coin can now be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00000988 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.90 or 0.00067035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00020580 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.73 or 0.00677127 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.32 or 0.00087786 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00038225 BTC.

Civic Coin Profile

Civic (CVC) is a coin. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 coins. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). “

Civic Coin Trading

