City Holding Co. Purchases 238 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Phillips 66 by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 277,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,407,000 after buying an additional 23,808 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 36,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 234,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,375,000 after purchasing an additional 26,675 shares during the period. Stolper Co boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 39,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,232 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.53.

Shares of PSX opened at $78.69 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $90.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a PE ratio of -12.75, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $16.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

