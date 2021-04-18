City Holding Co. Purchases 116 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

City Holding Co. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $342.01 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $203.63 and a 52 week high of $342.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $319.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

