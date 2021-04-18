City Holding Co. Has $755,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 73.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VBK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $359,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $730,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $285.42 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $157.24 and a one year high of $304.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.86.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

