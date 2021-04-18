City Holding Co. Decreases Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

City Holding Co. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. First Command Bank bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

DVY opened at $117.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.05 and a 200 day moving average of $101.37. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $117.10.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

