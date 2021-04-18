City Holding Co. Buys 2,970 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 1.2% of City Holding Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. City Holding Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 351,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in PayPal by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 290,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,956,000 after purchasing an additional 33,838 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 302.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Finally, DDD Partners LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PYPL traded down $4.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $269.87. The company had a trading volume of 6,030,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,360,453. The firm has a market cap of $316.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $250.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.57 and a 52-week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Macquarie upped their target price on PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.25.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total transaction of $2,677,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,468,359.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,350 shares of company stock worth $65,644,738. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.