Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 20,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock opened at $72.45 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.76 and a 12-month high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.51.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

C has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.72.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

