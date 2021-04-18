Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Position Decreased by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lowered its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,513 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999,115 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,785,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,622,000 after buying an additional 5,512,418 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,013,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,033,000 after acquiring an additional 116,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,247,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,647 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.72.

C stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.54. 31,333,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,156,531. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.76 and a 1-year high of $76.13. The company has a market cap of $151.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

