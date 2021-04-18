Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Receives $49.45 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.55.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSCO. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.80. The stock had a trading volume of 28,319,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,695,387. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.52. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $52.94.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.