Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 685,300 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the March 15th total of 874,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 63.5 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPXGF. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Cineplex from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Cineplex from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Cineplex from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Cineplex from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.06.

Shares of CPXGF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,641. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average is $7.74. Cineplex has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

