Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $260.65.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CI. Truist boosted their price target on Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other Cigna news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 5,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total transaction of $1,287,415.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,299,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $1,054,417.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,701,401. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,119 shares of company stock worth $21,658,430 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CI. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 9,575 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 349.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 474,588 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $79,261,000 after buying an additional 368,911 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,485 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,924,000 after buying an additional 34,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 203.0% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cigna stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $252.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,542,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $237.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.10. The firm has a market cap of $87.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $255.89.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.