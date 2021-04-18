CIBC Upgrades Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) to “Outperform”

CIBC upgraded shares of Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Acadian Timber from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Acadian Timber from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Acadian Timber from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$16.75.

TSE:ADN opened at C$20.47 on Wednesday. Acadian Timber has a 12 month low of C$12.00 and a 12 month high of C$20.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$19.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.51. The firm has a market cap of C$341.58 million and a P/E ratio of 15.47.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.71. The firm had revenue of C$24.93 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Acadian Timber will post 1.0637587 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.68%.

About Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

