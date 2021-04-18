CIBC Lowers Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Price Target to C$4.00

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BNE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Bonterra Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$3.63.

Shares of TSE:BNE opened at C$3.52 on Thursday. Bonterra Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.98 and a 12 month high of C$4.68. The stock has a market cap of C$117.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.52, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$31.76 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bonterra Energy will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

