CIBC Boosts Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target to C$30.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$28.00 target price (down from C$29.00) on shares of Keyera in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Keyera from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Keyera from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. CSFB boosted their price objective on Keyera from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price objective on Keyera from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$28.19.

Shares of KEY opened at C$26.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.78 billion and a PE ratio of 93.46. Keyera has a 12 month low of C$16.03 and a 12 month high of C$27.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.32.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$804.79 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Keyera will post 1.7500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. Keyera’s payout ratio is 685.71%.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

