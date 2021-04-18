Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Purchased by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 436,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $38,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CHD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.56.

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,064.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,458.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,042,140.00. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHD stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.98. 3,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,867. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.08 and a 12-month high of $98.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.89%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

