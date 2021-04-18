Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Holdings Lowered by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,332,521,000 after acquiring an additional 78,320 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,711,573,000 after acquiring an additional 64,028 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $1,555,057,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 444,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $616,617,000 after acquiring an additional 39,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $355,121,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,535.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,447.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,385.10. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $758.60 and a twelve month high of $1,579.52. The company has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.62, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total value of $2,749,997.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,939,996.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Flanzraich acquired 230 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,478.60 per share, with a total value of $340,078.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,389.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,335 shares of company stock valued at $28,243,141 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,265.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,775.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,625.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,546.71.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.