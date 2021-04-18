Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by RBA Wealth Management LLC

RBA Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.68.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.16. The company had a trading volume of 182,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,074,671. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $112.70. The stock has a market cap of $198.89 billion, a PE ratio of -16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.