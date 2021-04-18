ChatCoin (CHAT) Trading Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ChatCoin has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. ChatCoin has a market cap of $6.21 million and $983,699.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,450.66 or 1.00170958 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00037004 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00011024 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.89 or 0.00130408 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 53.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000900 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001793 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

