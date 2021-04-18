Charles Schwab Trust Co Sells 593 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Charles Schwab Trust Co trimmed its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,561 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Facebook were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Facebook by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in Facebook by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 3,999 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its position in Facebook by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,830,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush downgraded Facebook from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $375.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.78.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.33, for a total value of $11,963,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,460,881 shares of company stock valued at $407,570,508. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $306.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.88. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.34 and a 12 month high of $315.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.