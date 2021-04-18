Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $8.74 Million Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,890 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $8,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 145,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 71,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 384,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after purchasing an additional 21,882 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 87.4% in the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 33,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 15,414 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $32.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.80. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

