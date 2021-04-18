Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $269,000 Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lessened its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $677,293,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,231,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,562,827,000 after acquiring an additional 852,823 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,463,635 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $366,231,000 after acquiring an additional 829,627 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,181,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $796,105,000 after acquiring an additional 572,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $131,850,000. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.08.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $260.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.82 billion, a PE ratio of 95.58, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $219.50 and a one year high of $284.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

