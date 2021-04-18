Charles Schwab Trust Co Buys 175,034 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 35.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 666,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,034 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $21,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1,268.0% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 143,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 133,380 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 632.2% during the 4th quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 563,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,489,000 after purchasing an additional 486,236 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 113,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 30,648 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 132,303.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,207,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after acquiring an additional 26,948 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $33.24 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $33.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.34.

