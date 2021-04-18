Charles Schwab Trust Co Acquires Shares of 28,120 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 28,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $92.20 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $46.34 and a twelve month high of $93.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.21.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

