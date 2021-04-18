Charles Schwab Trust Co Acquires 91,132 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 1,475.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,132 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 466,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,056,000 after buying an additional 124,995 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 134,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after buying an additional 32,665 shares during the period. Model Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,448,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,082,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,968,000 after buying an additional 1,363,199 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $39.96 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $49.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.34.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

