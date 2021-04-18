Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,480 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.76% of QCR worth $4,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCRH. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QCR by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QCR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QCR during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QCR alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $48.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.99 million, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.14. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.37 and a 1 year high of $49.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.34.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $75.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.30 million. QCR had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 18.59%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. QCR’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QCRH. Zacks Investment Research cut QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on QCR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH).

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.