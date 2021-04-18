Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,506 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in QAD were worth $5,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QADA. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in QAD by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its position in shares of QAD by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 52,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 12,070 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of QAD by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in QAD by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 18,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of QAD by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the period. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QADA opened at $75.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 469.53 and a beta of 1.32. QAD Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.02 and a 12 month high of $78.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $82.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.12 million. QAD had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.21%. On average, research analysts anticipate that QAD Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. QAD’s dividend payout ratio is presently -36.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on QADA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of QAD from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of QAD in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

