CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Short Interest Down 25.1% in March

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the March 15th total of 4,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CF. BNP Paribas began coverage on CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.31.

In related news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $309,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,614.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in CF Industries by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CF traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $47.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,304,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,053. CF Industries has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $51.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.44.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

