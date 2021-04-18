Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CTAC) Short Interest Update

Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CTAC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,800 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the March 15th total of 67,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 264,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Cerberus Telecom Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. 594,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,566. Cerberus Telecom Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $11.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.74.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CTAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in information and communications technology industry in the United States and other developed countries.

