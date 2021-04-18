CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th.
IGR opened at $8.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.62 and its 200-day moving average is $6.85. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $8.12.
