CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th.

IGR opened at $8.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.62 and its 200-day moving average is $6.85. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $8.12.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

