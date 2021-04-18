Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 42,494 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 745,796 shares.The stock last traded at $103.72 and had previously closed at $103.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CBOE. Piper Sandler upgraded Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cboe Global Markets to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.14 and a 200 day moving average of $92.98.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $307.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.91 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 35.52%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile (NYSE:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

