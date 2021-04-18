Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in March

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CZMWY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. DZ Bank raised shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Commerzbank raised shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Carl Zeiss Meditec stock traded up $4.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353 shares, compared to its average volume of 709. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 12 month low of $90.65 and a 12 month high of $172.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.65.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

