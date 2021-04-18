Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Purchased by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank lifted its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 23.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 13,740 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,356,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 39,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAH traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $61.31. 1,660,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970,208. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $62.96. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.95.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $41.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.4859 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

CAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.10.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

