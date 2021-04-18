Cardano Trading 4.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 18th. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $1.16 or 0.00002160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $37.09 billion and $6.41 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00054796 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00049593 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.03 or 0.00323828 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000539 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001852 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00008707 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003287 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00024988 BTC.

About Cardano

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,948,309,441 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

