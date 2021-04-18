Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $28.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Capital City Bank Group, Inc. is a financial holding company with banking subsidiaries and numerous indirect subsidiaries. The Banks are full service banks, engaged in the commercial and retail banking business, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits; extending credit; originating residential mortgage loans; and providing data processing services, asset management services, trust services, retail brokerage services and a broad range of other financial services to corporate and individual customers, governmental entities and correspondent banks. “

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

NASDAQ CCBG opened at $25.69 on Wednesday. Capital City Bank Group has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.90 million, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.22.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $55.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.30 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 9.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.79%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL purchased a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,106,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Capital City Bank Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Capital City Bank Group by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Capital City Bank Group by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 19,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.97% of the company’s stock.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

See Also: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital City Bank Group (CCBG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.