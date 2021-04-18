Canton Hathaway LLC Trims Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Canton Hathaway LLC lessened its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 51.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 450 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allstate Corp increased its stake in Illumina by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,065 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 1,598.0% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 72,046 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,657,000 after buying an additional 67,803 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Illumina by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,452 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Illumina by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,988 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILMN stock traded down $5.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $396.03. The company had a trading volume of 20,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,137. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $408.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $373.46. The company has a market cap of $57.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.42 and a twelve month high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.65 million. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.48, for a total transaction of $1,529,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,203,253.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total transaction of $130,699.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,751.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,614 shares of company stock valued at $6,360,411. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $441.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $374.10.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

