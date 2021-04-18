Canton Hathaway LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 200,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,419,000 after purchasing an additional 22,644 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,137,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 860.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,826,000 after purchasing an additional 953,633 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 85,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.71. 101,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,275,800. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.97. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $54.70 and a one year high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

