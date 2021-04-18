Canton Hathaway LLC Invests $31,000 in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of The Southern by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,967,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,393,783,000 after buying an additional 1,958,409 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Southern by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,750,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,213,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154,842 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Southern by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,664,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,518,000 after purchasing an additional 51,687 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Southern by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,575,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,302,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $157,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,651 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,113.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,049 shares of company stock worth $806,650 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Southern from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on The Southern from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

The Southern stock opened at $65.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.40 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.15.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

