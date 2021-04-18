Canton Hathaway LLC Increases Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF comprises 0.7% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bay Rivers Group increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 18,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 118.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 832.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 14,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBB traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.76. 77,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,384,849. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $116.54 and a 1 year high of $174.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.20.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

