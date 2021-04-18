Canton Hathaway LLC Has $65,000 Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,398,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $186,656,000 after buying an additional 416,010 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,762,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,235,000 after purchasing an additional 360,480 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,496,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,956,000 after purchasing an additional 190,245 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,798,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $76,341,000 after purchasing an additional 260,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 748,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,711,000 after purchasing an additional 93,710 shares during the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MMP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Scotiabank began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

NYSE MMP opened at $45.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $32.61 and a fifty-two week high of $49.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The firm had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.34%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

