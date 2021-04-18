Canton Hathaway LLC Cuts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Canton Hathaway LLC trimmed its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 0.9% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,153,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,434 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,141,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,917,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,795 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,857,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,967 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,633,545,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Danaher by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,959,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,323,882,000 after buying an additional 412,094 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.33.

NYSE:DHR traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $242.45. The company had a trading volume of 21,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,682,025. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $151.37 and a 1-year high of $248.86. The firm has a market cap of $172.88 billion, a PE ratio of 49.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $222.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.00%.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.